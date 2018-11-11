Yair Rodriguez Speaks On UFC Denver Win From Hospital Bed

Yair Rodriguez took the time to address his fans while in a hospital bed following his UFC Denver win.

Rodriguez shared the Octagon with Chan Sung Jung last night (Nov. 10). The bout took place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. With just one second left in the fight, “El Pantera” connected with a devastating upward elbow to knock Jung out cold.

Yair Rodriguez Issues A Statement

Rodriguez suffered a foot injury in the fight and was sent to the hospital for evaluation. That didn’t stop “El Pantera” from addressing those who supported him as well as giving Jung his due (via MMAFighting.com):

“Hey, to all the beautiful people who supported me for this fight, everyone that has kept faith in me, I just want to say thank you so much, God bless. It was a short notice fight, it’s been a very rough time in my life and career in the last few months, but I’m very happy to be able to have my job and my loved ones with me. I’m very happy to have your support and I hope it remains that way. I hope you guys liked the fight, right now I’m here (at the hospital) about to take X-rays of my feet and nose. My respects to ‘Korean Zombie,’ he’s a warrior and I send him all my respect, love and appreciation and to his team as well. Greetings to all the people in Korea, God bless.”

