Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Ends in No Contest at UFC Mexico City

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens wasn’t what many fans had hoped to see at UFC Mexico City.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (September 21, 2019) at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

The fight had a bizarre ending as it ended in a no contest just 15 seconds into the fight. It happened once Rodriguez swiped Stephens’ eye and the fight was put on hold. The contest ended as a result because Stephens couldn’t open his eye.

This strike to the eye caused the #UFCMexico main event to be ruled a No Contest pic.twitter.com/EXIKa2PyeE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 22, 2019

UFC Mexico City Results: Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

SHORTEST NO CONTESTS – UFC History

0:11 – Carlos Junior vs. Casey

0:15 – Rodriguez vs. Stephens #UFCMexico

0:27 – Radach vs. Berger

0:39 – Bedford vs. Yahya

0:39 – Sanders vs. Munhoz pic.twitter.com/ddhOj5a5q6 — UFC News (@UFCNews) September 22, 2019

Fans littered the Octagon with garbage at the conclusion of the bout.

Que asco y tristesa me da ver esto. Jeremy se merece mejor. #UFCMexico https://t.co/9QA5sdeFS5 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) September 22, 2019

Rodriguez was coming off a spectacular last-second knockout win over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver back in November. He has won an impressive nine of his last ten fights and currently boasts a record of 11-2.

Stephens has lost two straight after going on a three-fight winning streak. Prior to UFC 235, he dropped a first-round TKO loss to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo back in July 2018.

This comes after scoring some of the biggest wins in his pro MMA career. He decisioned Gilbert Melendez at UFC 215 then finished Doo Ho Choi in January 2018 and Josh Emmett the following month. He’s still in search of his first victory in over a year.

