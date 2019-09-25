Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Re-booked For UFC Boston

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens will run it back next month.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Rodriguez vs. Stephens II will take place at UFC Boston. The featherweight bout will serve as the new co-main event of UFC Boston on Oct. 18. Here’s the tweet from Okamoto.

Breaking: Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) vs. Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) is being re-booked as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18 in Boston, per UFC president Dana White. pic.twitter.com/2wlpvBOGFI — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 25, 2019

Rodriguez and Stephens just shared the Octagon this past Saturday night (Sept. 21). The bout only last 15 seconds and was ruled a No Contest. Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens in the eyes and “Lil’ Heathen” couldn’t continue.

Both men have traded barbs since the quick outing. The two were even involved in a minor scuffle at a Mexico City hotel the day after their “fight.” Both men gave their side of the story to ESPN.

“I thought he was trying to be a gentleman,” Stephens said Monday on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I get it. And he starts talking s— to me. I was like, Bro, I’m not from a karate school, I’m from the street. I’m here to fight. I’m here to kill you. Right away, my mentality is back the f— up. So, I shoved him.”

When Rodriguez gave his side of the story, he said Stephens was the one who started trouble.

“He pushed me like a little b—-,” Rodriguez said. “And I just told him, you will live the rest of your life with that in your head … if you could continue and didn’t. Shame on you.”