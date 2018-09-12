Yair Rodriguez Wants To Settle Business With Zabit Magomedsharipov

It looks like Yair Rodriguez wants his crack at Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Originally, the pair were booked to fight at UFC 228 this past weekend in Dallas, Texas. Instead, Magomedsharipov fought Brandon Davis after Rodriguez was forced off the card with an injury. Magomedsharipov defeated Davis with a spectacular modified kneebar in the second round.

Rodriguez took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself training. He said he misses being able to train and hopes to get cleared soon. The Mexican star also suggested he wants to settle his business with Magomedsharipov next:

Miss the feeling of being able to train, should be cleared soon. congratulations ⁦⁦@zabit_mma⁩ on an amazing performance. Hopefully your business with ⁦@chadmendes⁩ can wait so we can settle ours. pic.twitter.com/aT8nQEyFfo — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) September 12, 2018

“El Pantera” comes off a doctor stoppage defeat to Frankie Edgar last year. It marked the end of his eight-fight winning streak. In the meantime, Magomedsharipov’s win over Davis extended his win streak to 12.

He has revealed his desires for a big fight against the likes of Jose Aldo or Chad Mendes next. It will be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do with him moving forward, given Rodriguez’s interest in getting the fight done.

Do you think Rodriguez vs. Magomedsharipov will get re-booked anytime soon?