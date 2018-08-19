Yana Kunitskaya: “Nothing Can Be Worse” than UFC 222

Yana Kunitskaya will be making her Octagon return at UFC 229 on October 6th when she faces Lina Lansberg in a bantamweight contest, where Kunitskaya believes she will be more comfortable. In her UFC debut, Yana Kunitskaya had the daunting task of Challenging Cris Cyborg for the featherweight championship, a division where Kunitskaya felt out of place. And as she looks to turn the page onto the second chapter of her UFC career, she told MMAJunke, “Nothing can be worse” than her UFC 222 experience.

“Now, I’m going to fight in my weight class,” Kunitskaya continued. “I have long time for preparing. I don’t have this pressure on me. Everything will be much more easier.”

Yana Kunitskaya is happy to be back at her weight class, and she is also happy to be sharing the same card with her favorite fighter, who will be featured in the night’s main event:

“In the end, I’m happy because this will be a bigger show and Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is my favorite fighter,” Kunitskaya said. “So I’m so happy that we’re going to have a chance to fight in the same card.”

On the opposite side of the Octagon will be Lina Lansberg, a fighter Kunitskaya has a level of admiration for:

“I like her and I think we’re going to show a good fight,” Kunitskaya said. “And I’m sure I can dominate her everywhere. I see myself more strong in every position – in wrestling, in grappling – and I think we’ll make a good standup fight. So I think it’s very nice chance for me.

“I’m so happy that I have this opportunity, “It motivates me so much to train, and I’m happy that I’m staying here in Vegas, and I have everything for preparing for this fight. I have long time, I have a good camp and I’m so excited.”

