Yoel Romero Claims Israel Adesanya Backed Out Of Potential Fight

After Paulo Costa tore his bicep and needed surgery, many wondered what would be next for Israel Adesanya. There were no clear contenders that jumped off the page, yet Yoel Romero, who is on a two-fight losing streak, called for the fight and Adesanya made it known he wanted to fight him.

Romero took to Instagram to say Adesanya backed out of the potential fight with him.

“@stylebender you calling me out and now you putting excuses to back out? What happen , you heard I send people to the hospital after my fights? Don’t back out now…#seeyousoonboi #soldierofgod”

Even though Romero is just 1-3 in his last four, he is still one of the toughest fights in the middleweight division. His wrestling also could present a challenge to Adesanya, but it appears that fight won’t happen unless the Olympian picks up some wins.

Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off of the TKO win over Robert Whittaker to win the middleweight title at UFC 243. The Kiwi is 18-0 including being 7-0 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, and Brad Tavares.