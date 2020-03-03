Yoel Romero Doesn’t Think Weight Cut Will Be A Problem At UFC 248

Yoel Romero is confident he’ll make championship weight on Friday for his middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 248.

Romero is getting this title shot on a two-fight losing skid, yet this is a fight Adesanya wanted. However, many fans are worried the Cuban will miss weight as the last two times he had to make 185-pounds he missed weight leaving him ineligible to win the interim title and then the undisputed belt.

But, this time, ahead of UFC 248, Yoel Romero says he is ahead of schedule. On Monday, he revealed he has only 13 pounds left to cut.

“198, muy bien,” Romero said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via MMA Mania). “Normally I am 202, depending. It is totally different now. Now I have time for training. That is the difference. I have a time for my training, in my camp. No excuses. It’s no problem for me when I have time for my training. I am not thinking about my weight for my fight. I am thinking about my training camp. Because you need to lose your weight in training camp.”

If Yoel Romero misses weight it would be a worst-case scenario for the UFC given the fact Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker is off the card. The same goes for Edmen Shahbazyan-Derek Brunson leaving no true backup fighter available.

So, it all lies in the Cuban’s hands to make weight on Friday which he says will be no problem.