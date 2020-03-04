Yoel Romero Explains Why He Won’t Move Up To UFC Light Heavyweight Division

Yoel Romero doesn’t believe it’s possible for him to transition to the light heavyweight division.

Romero teased a move to the light heavyweight division before his loss to Paulo Costa back in Aug. 2019. Ultimately, “The Soldier of God” decided to stick with the 185-pound division. While Romero has had issues cutting weight in the past, he thinks he’d be at a disadvantage if he moves up.

Romero Speaks On Not Moving Up To Light Heavyweight

Romero spoke to reporters ahead of his UFC middleweight title bout against champion Israel Adesanya this Saturday night (March 7). During his media scrum, Romero dove into why he decided against moving up to the light heavyweight division (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“When I’m training, I go down (in weight), and when I’m training, normally when I have a good training, (I weigh a) maximum 210 (pounds),” Romero said at a media event Monday in Los Angeles. “It’s not possible. When I’m not training, boom – yeah, heavyweight. But when I’m training – 210, 208, 210, 208. It’s not possible for me. It’s not possible because I’m training good. I have respect for my job. When I’m training, I know what I need to do for good training.

“When you don’t sleep good, and when (you’re not eating healthy), something wrong happens: mistake. … When I have a good training, it’s not possible to go up. The (potential opponents) are so heavy.”

If all goes well with the weigh-ins on Friday, this will be Romero’s first shot at the undisputed UFC middleweight championship. Romero fell short in his bid for interim gold back in July 2017. He was supposed to challenge for the undisputed title against Robert Whittaker in their June 2018 rematch, but “The Soldier of God” missed weight.

Do you believe that Yoel Romero could fare well at 205 pounds, or is he making the right decision to stay at middleweight?