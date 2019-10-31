Yoel Romero Fires Back At Paulo Costa: ‘You Left In A Wheelchair’

Yoel Romero wasted little time responding to Paulo Costa.

Israel Adesanya’s first UFC middleweight title defense is unknown at this time. While Costa was considered to be a shoo-in for the championship opportunity, UFC president Dana White revealed that the Brazilian bruiser underwent surgery and the promotion is looking at a new challenger. Adesanya captured the undisputed gold when he stopped Robert Whittaker via TKO at UFC 243.

Yoel Romero Trades Barbs With Paulo Costa

Romero, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Costa, took to social media to call for a title shot against Adesanya.

“Hey Israel? Why you say, ‘I see you soon, boi?’ No, no, no. You don’t need to say something like this. Give me the f*cking date. Give me the f*cking date. Tell Dana White the f*cking date. Alright? That’s it.”

Costa was quick to bash Romero over wanting a title shot coming off two straight losses.

“Look who wants to return from the dead’s world. Oh my goodness, is this man still alive? After that beating? Unbelievable! Hauhau. Look, man, that funny skinny clown will be killed by my hands. [It’s] my promise. I’ll do this very soon so stay cool and go back to your forced retirement. That’s so funny.”

Romero didn’t hold his tongue and took to his Twitter account to fire back at Costa.

I am over 40. I was ready to fight again the next week. You left in a wheel chair. Please no speak no more 🤫 #iluhju pic.twitter.com/O2S2ZKJFso — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) October 31, 2019

“I am over 40. I was ready to fight again the next week. You left in a wheel chair. Please no speak no more.”