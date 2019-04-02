Yoel Romero Details Friendly Wager With Jorge Masvidal Involving UFC Gold

Yoel Romero and Jorge Masvidal have made a deal and now it’s a race to see who can get to the top first.

Romero and Masvidal are training partners at American Top Team. They also happen to be close friends. Their Cuban roots play a large part in the strong bond and both men even starred in a Latin American reality show, “Exathlon.” Romero and Masvidal are top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contenders and the two have made a friendly wager.

Romero & Masvidal Bet On Who Wins UFC Gold First

Romero spoke to MMAFighting.com and he revealed that he’s made a potentially expensive deal with Masvidal:

“I know Jorge very well. See, he has reactions like this because the other guy (Edwards), he made him crazy. That’s it. I know he stayed ready for the (Till) fight. When he was coming out of Exathlon, he said to me, ‘Hey, we have a deal?’ I said, ‘Tell me.’ He said, ‘We’re going to see who wins the belt this year first.’ I said, ‘Okay, we have a deal.’ We shook on it, and we said okay, we have a deal. And now I know he wanted to kill this guy (Till). I know, because I know my guy. And what happened after the fight, outside of the fight — my guy is very humble, very humble. I think other guy made him crazy, Leon, because Jorgie’s very humble. Jorgie doesn’t talk or anything, Jorgie is very humble. It is what it is.

“The deal we have with Jorgie, he said to me, ‘Whoever wins the belt first this year, the other guy needs to pay for an all-expense-paid trip to Las Terrenas in the Dominican Republic,’ where [they film] Exathlon. Party, vacation. It’s a beautiful place. It’s where they film the show, but it’s [off-site] where we want to go.”

Who do you think has the best chance of capturing UFC gold first, Yoel Romero or Jorge Masvidal?