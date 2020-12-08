Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home UFC

Yoel Romero Free Agency Update: Two Promotions Out, One Wildcard In

By Clyde Aidoo
Yoel Romero Weigh-in
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The aftermath of Yoel Romero’s exit from the UFC is not going how many expected it would. 

Over the weekend, it was reported that Yoel Romero has parted ways with the UFC. Dana White would later reveal the reasoning, attributing the decision to Romero’s age and the fact that he has lost four of his last five fights. Romero is currently 43 years old, but given the extremely high level of competition that he lost to in those four fights and the fact that he is fresh off a title shot, the release still came as a surprise to many. What’s even more surprising is that following the release, two major promotions are reportedly uninterested in signing the legend.

“Surprisingly, I’m told Bellator (are) not interested, I’m told (the) PFL (are) not interested, surprisingly surprisingly,” ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani said of Yoel Romero. “And so, there’s RIZIN (FF), there’s ONE (Championship), there’s KSW.“

One organization absent from Helwani’s list is Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Coincidentally, they are the only organization that has publicly come forward to woo the Soldier of God.

“We are very interested. How could we not be? He has BKFC written all over him,” BKFC president David Feldman told BJPenn.com. “He would be a welcome addition, we will see if we can make it happen.”

Close friend of Yoel Romero, Jorge Masvidal, made a pitch that Yoel Romero should take part in a different boxing exhibition….a literal exhibition against YouTuber Jake Paul who just virally KO’d former NBA player Nate Robinson. It may be difficult to imagine Romero signing with the BKFC, but it can’t be more surprising than Paige VanZant doing just that, so never say never, especially if Romero’s other options follow the barren path behind Bellator and the PFL.

What do you think is next for Yoel Romero?

Latest MMA News

Marina Rodriguez Replaces Waterson To Face Amanda Ribas At UFC 257

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Within hours of the news that Michelle Waterson is out of her UFC 257 bout against Amanda Ribas, Marina Rodriguez has stepped in to...
Read more

Tony Ferguson Warns Charles Oliveira: Make Weight or Fight’s Off

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
If Charles Oliveira wants to capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his career at UFC 256, he better be on weight says Tony Ferguson. Tony...
Read more

Claressa Shields: “MMA Fans Need To Bow Down And Kiss My Feet”

MMA Clyde Aidoo -
Claressa Shields has yet to make her MMA debut yet, but she expects to be treated like a queen by fans of the sport. There...
Read more

UFC Rankings Report: Marvin Vettori Bursts Into The MW Top 5

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori (UFC Vegas 16). Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for...
Read more

Michelle Waterson Out of UFC 257 Bout Against Amanda Ribas

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Michelle Waterson is out of her UFC 257 strawweight bout against rising prospect Amanda Ribas. According to an MMA Fighting report, Michelle Waterson was forced...
Read more

Jon Jones Opens Up On LHW Exit & His Goal To End GOAT...

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
In moving up to the UFC’s heavyweight division, Jon Jones is looking to leave his comfort zone and venture into a greatness that no...
Read more

PFL Champ Kayla Harrison Gets Booked At Titan 66

MMA Cole Shelton -
Kayla Harrison will fight for the second time in 2020. The reigning PFL lightweight champion was vocal about his disappointment in the promotion for not...
Read more

Yoel Romero Free Agency Update: Two Promotions Out, One Wildcard In

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The aftermath of Yoel Romero’s exit from the UFC is not going how many expected it would.  Over the weekend, it was reported that Yoel...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube