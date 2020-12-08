Yoel Romero Free Agency Update: Two Promotions Out, One Wildcard In

The aftermath of Yoel Romero’s exit from the UFC is not going how many expected it would.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Yoel Romero has parted ways with the UFC. Dana White would later reveal the reasoning, attributing the decision to Romero’s age and the fact that he has lost four of his last five fights. Romero is currently 43 years old, but given the extremely high level of competition that he lost to in those four fights and the fact that he is fresh off a title shot, the release still came as a surprise to many. What’s even more surprising is that following the release, two major promotions are reportedly uninterested in signing the legend.

Bellator and PFL are currently not interested in signing free agent Yoel Romero, per @arielhelwani.



Where would you like to see The Soldier of God end up? pic.twitter.com/WOEt7CPCYz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2020

“Surprisingly, I’m told Bellator (are) not interested, I’m told (the) PFL (are) not interested, surprisingly surprisingly,” ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani said of Yoel Romero. “And so, there’s RIZIN (FF), there’s ONE (Championship), there’s KSW.“

One organization absent from Helwani’s list is Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Coincidentally, they are the only organization that has publicly come forward to woo the Soldier of God.

“We are very interested. How could we not be? He has BKFC written all over him,” BKFC president David Feldman told BJPenn.com. “He would be a welcome addition, we will see if we can make it happen.”

Close friend of Yoel Romero, Jorge Masvidal, made a pitch that Yoel Romero should take part in a different boxing exhibition….a literal exhibition against YouTuber Jake Paul who just virally KO’d former NBA player Nate Robinson. It may be difficult to imagine Romero signing with the BKFC, but it can’t be more surprising than Paige VanZant doing just that, so never say never, especially if Romero’s other options follow the barren path behind Bellator and the PFL.

What do you think is next for Yoel Romero?