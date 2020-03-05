Yoel Romero: ‘I’ve Got To Finish’ Israel Adesanya At UFC 248

Yoel Romero believes that a victory over Israel Adesanya has to come in the form of a finish.

UFC 248 is right around the corner. This Saturday night (March 7), Romero will challenge Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. That is of course barring any last-minute incidents, such as a weigh-in mishap.

Romero Says He Must Finish Adesanya

Romero spoke to media members ahead of this weekend’s action. “The Soldier of God” said he believes a knockout is the only option to take the 185-pound gold from Adesanya (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Of course I’ve got to finish. I don’t want to go too crazy hard, but I need to finish the fight,” Romero said at a media luncheon. “Me and my team have the plan to knock him out. When he makes the little one mistake, boom,” he said as to when the knockout would happen.

Romero says he’s on schedule when it comes to his weight cutting. Fight fans are hoping he’s right as Romero did miss weight for his planned title bouts with Luke Rockhold (interim) and Robert Whittaker. If all goes according to plan, UFC 248 will be Romero’s first shot at the undisputed UFC middleweight championship.

While Romero certainly isn’t being overlooked, many feel the sky could be the limit with Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” has showcased his ability to be a major star in the sport of mixed martial arts. If he can put on an impressive performance against someone as dangerous as Romero, it could silence any naysayers.

Romero dropped his last two bouts but he didn’t make it easy for his opponents. He lost his rematch with Whittaker via split decision and followed that up with a unanimous decision defeat to Paulo Costa. Some believe Romero deserved the nod for both fights.

Do you think Yoel Romero’s only path to beating Israel Adesanya is by knocking him out?