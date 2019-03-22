Yoel Romero Eyes UFC Middleweight Gold Before Moving Up

Yoel Romero once considered a move to light heavyweight, but he’s put that idea on the back burner.

Romero will collide with Jacare Souza on April 27 in a rematch. “The Solider of God” was initially set to take on Paulo Costa, but Costa pulled out for unknown reasons. Romero vs. Souza II will headline UFC on ESPN 3. The event takes place inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Romero Solely Focused On Middleweight Gold

The Body Lock’s Michael Fiedel was able to speak to Romero ahead of his next fight. Romero said that he isn’t concerned with the light heavyweight division at the moment:

“Yeah, of course [I want to stay at middleweight]. Me, my coaches and my team, we are only thinking about winning the belt at 185. I don’t know what’s going on now, about fighting in the other division but [I’m] only thinking about 185. I said I will take the belt [at middleweight] and then we can make a business deal with the UFC and go to another division and take another belt.”

Romero’s last bout was back in June 2018. He took some time off to recover from nagging injuries as well as participate in a reality show. Romero has only lost two bouts under the UFC banner and both came courtesy of middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Do you think staying at middleweight was the right call for Yoel Romero?