Yoel Romero Rules Out UFC 230 Bout in New York City

UFC had earlier announced a middleweight bout between top contender Paulo Costa and the number one contender Yoel Romero at UFC 230. There were some uncertainties about the fight but it seems the bout is not going to happen.

Romero was talking to Ariel Helwani and made it clear that he is hoping to fight soon but not at the moment. He further added, “Maybe four or five months. The doctor told me that I need more time. You know me. If you give me somebody, I take it. But you need to be smart. When the doctor says, You’re ready, you can go. I’m waiting.”

The fight came as a shock to many as everyone believed that Yoel was going to move up to light heavyweight for his next fight. He said,” “I talked with the UFC and said I’m not going to go up (to 205). Maybe in the future. People need to see the belt on my body. When I take the belt, maybe I’ll go up and fight a super fight.”

Romero has eight wins and two losses in his last 10 fights. Both his losses are to the current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Also, Romero has been facing problems with his weight cutting lately. He missed weight in his last two fights which were title fights. His bout with Costa would’ve been an interesting fight given Costa is much younger, hungrier and isn’t afraid to throw down when the opportunity arises.

Paulo Costa, on the other hand, is undefeated and has been dismantling his opposition. All of his four wins in the UFC have been TKO victories. But Yoel Romero is the toughest opponent he was going to face until now. Nothing has been made official about the bout yet.

Who would’ve won if Romero fought Costa?