Yoel Romero Plans to Move up to Light Heavyweight

Yoel Romero is the number one ranked middleweight contender. The 41-year-old Cuban is one of the most dangerous and explosive fighters in the UFC. But weight cutting issues have cost him heavily in his last two title fights. Romero missed weight against Luke Rockhold which he fought for the interim belt and then missed weight again at UFC 225 ahead of his rematch with current middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. Romero was ineligible to win on both occasions as he missed weight.

After UFC 225 there were many speculations that Romero will move to light heavyweight and on Monday his manager Malki Kawa confirmed on ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani MMA Show that Romero is planning to move to light heavyweight as he is having problems to cut weight to 185.

Romero and his team are eyeing a fight with current 205-pound champ Daniel Cormier. Kawa said that both fighters are former Olympic wrestlers and this is one of the biggest fights to make.

Yoel Romero has 13 wins and three losses in his professional career. His last two losses were to current champion Robert Whittaker which he lost via decision. Romero’s last three fights were title fights with two against Whittaker and one against Luke Rockhold for the interim title at UFC 221. No opponent has been set for Romero at the moment and it remains to be seen who Romero is going to face in his first light heavyweight bout.

