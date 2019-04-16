Yoel Romero Has A Question For Interim UFC Champ Israel Adesanya

Yoel Romero still has his eyes on the middleweight prize.

Romero has been given three title opportunities under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Romero competed for the interim 185-pound gold against Robert Whittaker back in July 2017. “The Solider of God” lost that bout via unanimous decision. Romero squandered his two other title shots due to missing weight. He would’ve been an interim champion had he made weight against Luke Rockhold as Romero won that bout by knockout. He dropped a split decision to Whittaker in their rematch, which was a non-title bout due to another failed weight cut.

Romero Poses A Question To Adesanya

Israel Adesanya became the interim UFC middleweight champion after defeating Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision at UFC 236. Following the bout, Adesanya said he sees himself as being in a video game where he has to defeat mini bosses in order to get to the final boss, which is Jon Jones. Romero took to Twitter to ask Adesanya where he ranks:

“What level boss am I? [See you soon, boi. I luh ju].”

Romero was scheduled to face Jacare Souza in a rematch on April 27. Those plans went awry when “The Soldier of God” went down due to an illness. Time will tell what’s next for Romero. As for Adesanya, he’s set for a title unification bout against Robert Whittaker later this year.

How far is Yoel Romero from getting another crack at UFC middleweight gold?