Yoel Romero Responds to Robert Whittaker Implying Steroid Use

Yoel Romero wasn’t going to remain silent.

Earlier this month, Romero took on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 225. The fight was scheduled to be a middleweight championship bout. That didn’t happen as Romero missed weight, so he could not challenge for the title. The bout took place anyway and was still the five-round headliner.

This bout was a rematch. Back in July 2017, Whittaker and Romero did battle for the interim UFC middleweight title. Whittaker ended up nabbing a close, but unanimous decision. Their second encounter went the distance again, only this time it was far more chaotic.

Whittaker vs. Romero II saw both men throw out everything but the kitchen sink. In the final frame, Romero dropped Whittaker and looked to be on the verge of a finish. His gas tank prevented him from sealing the deal. Whittaker ended up winning the bout via split decision.

After the fight, “The Reaper” made some interesting comments. He implied that Romero is on steroids, saying that Romero felt different from their first fight despite his age and that no special diet could bring his performance to that level. He also said the “Soldier of God” felt like steel.

Romero took to Instagram and posted a recent letter he received from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in response to Whittaker:

After missing weight for back-to-back title bouts, many have been calling for Yoel Romero to move up to light heavyweight. Even UFC president Dana White said he was interested in booking Romero vs. Alexander Gustsfsson had Romero defeated Whittaker. Romero plans to sue the Illinois Athletic Commission for not giving him the promised two hours to cut weight on his second weigh-in attempt.