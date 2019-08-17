Yoel Romero Rules Out Bout With Jon Jones

Yoel Romero has no interest in fighting his friend Jon Jones.

Romero trains in Coconut Creek, Florida at American Top Team, but he has also picked the brain of MMA mastermind Greg Jackson over at Jackson-Wink MMA. Romero has helped Jones prepare for bouts in the past over in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Because of their bond, Romero doesn’t plan on fighting Jones in the future.

Romero Discusses His Friendship With Jones

“The Soldier of God” spoke to reporters during a media scrum. He went in-depth on refusing to share the Octagon with “Bones” (via Bloody Elbow).

“The most important thing here is the relationship that I have with Johnny,” Romero said. “I have a big. Yes, very. I have a good relationship. That’d never happen. Never. Forget about it. I am a real man. I don’t care nothing about the show, something like this. I am the man, when I stand over there with a guy, I stand with a man in good times and in bad times. That’s me. Nah, I no fight you, because you’re my brother, you’re my friend. I no fight you for thousands, for millions. I no fight you. No, man. No no no no, I no can. Because tomorrow, how can I see the dirt in your face? How? You stayed at my house! That’s my concept.”

Some have been calling for Romero to move up to the light heavyweight division due to his rough weight cuts. While he missed weight ahead of his two previous outings, Romero actually weighed in below championship weight for his fight with Paulo Costa tonight (Aug. 17) at UFC 241.