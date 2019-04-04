Yoel Romero Out Of UFC On ESPN 3 Rematch With Jacare Souza

Yoel Romero will not be in action this month.

Romero was scheduled to take on Jacare Souza in a rematch on April 27. The bout was set to headline UFC on ESPN 3 in Sunrise, Florida. It wasn’t meant to be as “The Soldier of God” is off the card.

AgFight first brought word of Romero being removed from the card. The report noted that the middleweight went down with an illness. Sources confirmed to MMA News that Romero has indeed been pulled.

Romero vs. Paulo Costa was going to take place as the initial UFC on ESPN 3 main event. Costa ended up being removed from the card for unknown reasons. Romero said he heard Costa was pulled due to a drug test failure, but Costa and his manager denied it.

The question now looms, who will be Souza’s new opponent? When looking at the card, there doesn’t appear to be a bout suitable to take the headlining role should Souza be left without an opponent. MMA News will keep you posted on the latest information on UFC on ESPN 3’s new main event when it becomes available.

Who do you think will step up to take on Jacare Souza in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3?