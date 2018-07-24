Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Announced For UFC 230

So much for Yoel Romero moving up to light heavyweight.

Earlier today (July 24), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a surprising match-up. Number one ranked UFC middleweight Yoel Romero will go one-on-one with prospect Paulo Costa. The bout will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. It’ll be held on the UFC 230 card.

Check out the announcement:

More details to come.