Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall Targeted For Aug. 22 UFC Event

The UFC is looking at a middleweight showdown between Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall.

ESPN first reported that a matchup between Romero and Hall is in the works. If all goes according to plan, then Romero vs. Hall will take place on Aug. 22 as MMAFighting later reported. It’s said that bout agreements haven’t been signed but Romero and Hall have verbally agreed to the bout.

This is a huge name for Hall, who has been with the UFC since 2013. He is the 10th-ranked middleweight and defeating the fourth-ranked Romero would be a huge feather in his cap and could lead him to title contention.

As for Romero, this is a chance to wash the bad taste out his mouth from the Israel Adesanya bout back in March. The title fight was heavily criticized for a lack of action. In the end, Adesanya retained his 185-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Romero is on a three-fight skid. He’s dropped bouts against Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Adesanya. As for Hall, he’s won two in a row. Hall has beaten Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis following his TKO defeat at the hands of Costa.

MMA News will provide you with the latest updates on the UFC card set for Aug. 22 as more details become available.