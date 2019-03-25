If Romero Win Doesn’t Earn Him Title Shot, ‘Jacare’ Ready To Retire From MMA

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is prepared to walk away from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition if he doesn’t get what he deserves. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will face Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3 in April.

If a victory over Romero doesn’t earn Souza a title opportunity, “Jacare” is ready to walk away from the sport, open up a jiu-jitsu school, and happily retire from fighting. Here’s what he had to tell “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” on the matter today (Mon. March 25, 2019) (via MMA Mania):

”I wanna sit and wait for my shot, for my chance,” Souza said. “If UFC doesn’t give me the chance, I’m going to open a jiu-jitsu school for me. I don’t have a problem with retiring.

“Right now my body is good, my hormone is great, everything is good. I don’t have a problem with this. I’d be retiring to my jiu-jitsu on top. So I have to win this fight and wait on the UFC.”



Souza has dropped two of his last four fights. However, his two victories have come by way of knockout. In his last fight, Souza knocked out former middleweight king Chris Weidman in the third round of a very hard-fought bout. As for Romero, he has only been defeated by one man in his UFC career.

That man being current 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker. When Romero and Souza step into the Octagon next month, it will be a rematch from their initial fight in 2015. Romero took home a controversial split decision win over Souza at UFC 194.

Do you think Souza will get a title opportunity with a win over Romero?