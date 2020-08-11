Yoel Romero Yanked From Planned UFC Bout With Uriah Hall

Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall is off.

Romero was scheduled to share the Octagon with Hall on Aug. 22. The bout would’ve been held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. It turns out, those plans have gone awry.

BJPenn.com reports that Romero vs. Hall is a no-go. Sources told the outlet that “The Soldier of God” was pulled due to undisclosed reasons. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t confirmed Romero’s removal which is why the source asked for anonymity.

Romero was hoping to snap a three-fight skid but he’ll have to wait a bit longer. He hasn’t emerged victorious since Feb. 2018. On top of that, Romero has gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

As for Hall, this was a huge opportunity to leapfrog the middleweight rankings. Hall is the number nine-ranked UFC middleweight, while Romero holds the number five spot. It would’ve been a pivotal bout for Hall, who has won his last two outings.

Here’s an updated look at the UFC’s planned Aug. 22 card.