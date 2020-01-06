Yorgan De Castro ‘Specifically Asked’ For Greg Hardy Fight

Greg Hardy is a person many people have been calling out since he signed with the UFC and Yorgan De Castro happened to be the latest.

At UFC Columbus, Hardy will return to the Octagon against De Castro. The undefeated heavyweight who is coming off his UFC debut said he asked to fight the former NFL pro bowler.

“I specifically asked for this fight,” De Castro told MMA Junkie. “This is the fight I wanted. I wanted to fight Greg Hardy. Not because of all the bad stuff around him, or the hate or the negative things, but because he’s got a name. A lot of people hate him, a lot of people like him, but he does have a name, and he just fought a top guy and he did good. If I want to fight someone who has got a name and a lot of people want to watch and is not ranked, what else is better than Greg Hardy? I specifically asked for him.”

Why he asked for him is simple. Yorgan De Castro knows people want to see Hardy lose and he is confident in his gameplan that he will be able to do just that.

“We’ve got a great gameplan, we got a good start of the fight camp right now,” De Castro said. “We’re not really worried about his grappling or his wrestling. He may try to take me down, but he’s not going to be able to keep me down. He’s very athletic, explosive and he’s going to come out very aggressive in the first round. But when people get aggressive – you saw what happened last time (in my UFC debut). When I get cornered and when people come to me, I’m not going nowhere. This is a good fight for me. I think he’s beatable, and I’ll beat him.”