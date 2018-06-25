Yves Edwards Explains Why Elbows Aren’t Allowed In PFL

Former UFC lightweight Yves Edwards is one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts (MMA). So much so in fact that that he remembers the no-holds barred days of the cage. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Edwards admitted that he once believed the no rules style of fighting would stick to the sport for the rest of his life:

“I thought that was going to be stuck to the sport for the rest of my life,” Edwards said.

In his fight against Shannon Ritch it seems that some wanted to allow the use of low blows. It’s safe to say that Edwards wasn’t a fan of this idea:

“I fought Shannon Ritch one time, and they wanted to throw nut shots,” Edwards said. “I’m like, ‘This is stupid. Why would we do that? I’ll fight any of you if we can throw nut shots.’”

Edwards serves as a commentator for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Due to the fact that fighters need to be ready for a season of fights, the promotion has taken extra steps to ensure fighters’ longevity. One such step was to ban the use of elbows:

“If you get cut this week, and you can’t fight five weeks from now because of a suspension, that’s going to be a problem,” Edwards said. “Especially when we get to the playoffs.

“We just want to eliminate as many things as possible to keep the guys that are earning their shot, to keep them having the opportunity to earn that one million dollars.”

