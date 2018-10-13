Zabit Magomedsharipov Blasts UFC For Treatment Of Zubaira Tukhugov

Many are calling out the UFC for their handling of the debacle that took place at UFC 229. Following UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Conor McGregor, both teams brawled inside and outside of the Octagon. This was sparked when Khabib jumped the cage to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. Danis had been antagonizing Khabib from cageside.

Team Khabib member and UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov then entered the Octagon and hit McGregor, along with another teammate. They were arrested, however, McGregor refused to press charges and they were subsequently released. UFC President Dana White has suggested Tukhugov will be released from the UFC.

He has already been removed from his scheduled fight with McGregor teammate Artem Lobov. Khabib recently came out against the UFC and threatened he would leave the promotion himself if his teammate is cut. “The Eagle” pointed out the UFC’s hypocrisy for not firing any Team McGregor members for their assault on the fighter buses at UFC 223.

UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov took to Instagram recently and backed Tukhugov. Here’s the translation of what he said:

“None of the participants in the fight in Brooklyn was fired from the UFC. And now it is completely unfair to deny the @zubairatukhugov contract in a similar situation. It’s time to treat everyone the same !!!”

What do you think about Magomedsharipov backing Tukhugov?