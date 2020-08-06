Zabit Magomedovsharipov Responds To Yair Rodriguez Bout Being Canceled

Zabit Magomedsharipov wasn’t interested in holding his tongue on the cancellation of his bout with Yair Rodriguez.

Magomedsharipov and Rodriguez were scheduled to headline a UFC event on Aug. 29. The bout may have determined a number one contender for the UFC featherweight gold. It wasn’t meant to be as Rodriguez was forced off the card due to an ankle injury.

Zabit Has Two Theories On Rodriguez Fight Being Canned

Magomedsharipov took to his Twitter account to claim that Rodriguez never signed a bout agreement. He provided two theories as to why this bout really won’t materialize.

It’s funny I signed bout agreement few weeks ago, Yair never did, UFC never announced officially main event.

Two options:

1. UFC playing games

2. Yair has no balls

🤔🤔🤔 — Zabit Magomedsharipov (@zabeast_mma) August 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time the UFC has tried to book Magomedsharipov vs. Rodriguez. Back in 2018, Rodriguez was briefly released by the UFC due to an issue of accepting bouts. One of the bouts the UFC offered “El Pantera” was against Zabit.

Calvin Kattar is willing to step in for a rematch with Zabit but the UFC hasn’t made a decision. Kattar suffered a unanimous decision loss to Magomedsharipov back in Nov. 2019. Many have called for a five-round rematch between the two as Kattar was having success late in the fight.

Magomedsharipov has been riding a 14-fight winning streak. His pro MMA record stands at 18-1. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2013. Zabit’s record under the UFC banner is a perfect 6-0.