Zabit Magomedsharipov Believes He Deserves The Winner Of Holloway-Volkanovski

Zabit Magomedsharipov picked up a massive win in the main event of UFC Moscow when he beat a decision win over Calvin Kattar. It was a very impressive performance from the Russian who now improves to 18-1 as a pro and 6-0 in the UFC.

With the win, Magomedsharipov believes he deserves a title shot against the winner of Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245.

“I think it is going to be a very exciting fight; I can’t wait to see it,” Magomedsharipov said about Holloway vs. Volkanovski (h/t MMA Fighting). “I will also be happy to face the winner of this upcoming fight.

“I think I fully deserve the title fight and after enough preparation, I should be more than ready to have a go at the title.”

Although many fans were critical of it saying the Russian needs to show he can go five rounds, especially after fading in the third round, Magomedsharipov disagrees. Rather, he says his illness hindered his cardio in this fight.

“I got a little tired in the third round because I had an infection when I was in Thailand. I have to take antibiotics, so I think that influenced my performance,” Magomedsharipov said.

In the end, Zabit Magomedsharipov got the win, and could very well be next in line for the winner of Hollway-Volkanovski.