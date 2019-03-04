Zabit Magomedsharipov Eying Two Top Featherweight Contenders Next

After his victory over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 235, Zabit Magomedsharipov is eying two top featherweight contenders for his next fight.

Zabit Magomedsharipov continues his rise in the UFC’s featherweight division. He picked up a unanimous decision win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 235 over the weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019). Now, after his victory, Zabit has his eyes on two of the division’s top contenders for his next fight. With a rumored fight between former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski next, Zabit would like to take on the winner (via MMA Junkie):

“I think I’m close enough – I’m 5-0, and the belt is up for grabs,” Magomedsharipov said. “I’m ready to fight my next fight for a title, or wait for the winner of (Jose) Aldo and (Alexander) Volkanovski.”

Magomedsharipov hasn’t lost since being submitted in 2013 back in Russia. Since, he has gone on an amazing 13-fight win streak. Zabit has emerged as one of the more well-rounded fighters in the division at the moment. His victory over Stephens gave him his first win over someone with a notable name.

If he were to pick up a win over a former champion like Aldo, it would be hard to deny the 28-year-old a shot at the title. With current division king Max Holloway jumping up to lightweight to challenge for an interim title, the division is currently in a bit of a flux.

What do you think about a match-up between Zabit and either Jose Aldo or Alexander Volkanovski?