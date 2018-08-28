Zabit Magomedsharipov Now Faces Brandon Davis at UFC 228

Zabit Magomedsharipov will still be booking a flight to Dallas to compete at UFC 228, as a replacement has reportedly (by Nolan King of MMA Kings) been found for Yair Rodriguez, and it is none other than Brandon Davis.

Brandon Davis is officially 1-2 in the UFC, not counting his victory over Austin Arnett on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Davis is known for his stand-and-trade, gritty style that has already earned him the respect of many MMA fans. Most recently, Davis lost to Enrique Barzola by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Usman in May. When the news of Rodriguez being pulled from the card first broke, Brandon Davis immediately threw his name in the hat for who would replace him:

And earlier today, Davis confirmed the report that he would be competing at UFC 228 as the short-notice replacement:

This will, obviously, be a massive step up in competition for Davis, as Zabit Magomedsharipov is considered arguably the brightest prospect in the featherweight division and is currently on an 11-fight winning streak with an overall record of 15-1. The odds have not yet been released as of this writing, but there is a chance Zabit Magomedsharipov winds up giving Valentina Shevchenko a run for her money for the biggest favorite of the night.

With this replacement, here is the updated card for UFC 228:

UFC Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley © vs. Darren Till

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Nicco Montano © vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis

Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

John Dodson vs. Jimmie Rivera

Cody Stamann vs. Aljamain Sterling

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White

Jim Miller vs. Alex White

Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez

Frank Camacho vs. Geoff Neal

Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova

UFC 228 takes place September 8th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas live on pay per view.