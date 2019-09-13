Zabit Magomedsharipov Pulled From UFC Boston

UFC Boston will need a new co-main event as Zabit Magomedsharipov is out.

MMAJunkie.com first reported Magomedsharipov’s removal from the card. As of now, there’s no word on why Magomedsharipov has been yanked. He was set to go one-on-one with Calvin Kattar to co-headline UFC Boston on Oct. 18.

Magomedsharipov was hoping to extend his winning streak to 14 next month. It’ll take him a bit longer to achieve this feat. The featherweight prospect hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2013. That was just his fifth bout as a professional mixed martial artist.

As for Kattar, he’s looking to nab his third straight victory. Following a unanimous decision loss to Renato Moicano, Kattar has earned finishes over Chris Fishgold and Ricardo Lamas. He has gone 12-1 in his last 13 outings.

The bout between Magomedsharipov and Kattar is expected to be rescheduled. While UFC Moscow is a leading candidate, the move has not been set in stone.