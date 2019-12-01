Zabit Magomedsharipov Responds To Critics Over Cardio Problems

After Zabit Magomedsharipov’s last time fights, many people were critical of one thing. His cardio. The Russian appeared to fade in the third round against Jeremy Stephens and in the final seven or so minutes against Calvin Kattar.

Magomedsharipov has yet to fight in a five-round fight and many fans want to see that happen before he fights for the title. Especially because champion Max Holloway is known for his cardio, same with title challenger, Alexander Volkanovski.

Now, the Russian took to Instagram to respond to some of his critics over his cardio problems.

“Many criticize my endurance without thinking about how much energy a non-standard work in a battle can take. I always strive to please my fans, but, of course, we will tighten the functionality anyway. Entertainment in battle or a simple victory without risk? What would you give priority to?,” Magomedsharipov wrote.

Zabit Magomedsharipov is an impressive 18-1 as a pro including being 6-0 inside the Octagon. He’s coming off the decision win over Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Moscow and before that, beat Stephens at UFC 235. His other wins in the UFC are over Brandon Davis, Kyle Bochniak, Sheymon Moraes, and Mike Santiago.

Whether or not Magomedsharipov will get a five-round fight before he fights for the title is to be seen. But, he makes it clear his cardio and gas tank is fine.