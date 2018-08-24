Zabit Magomedsharipov tells Yair Rodriguez that the time for running is over.

Magomedsharipov was scheduled to meet Rodriguez on Sept. 8. The featherweight clash was going to take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as part of the UFC 228 card. Those plans were obliterated when Rodriguez went down with an injury.

Zabit Magomedsharipov Tells Yair Rodriguez to Stop Running

Magomedsharipov questions whether or not “El Pantera” is really injured. He took to Twitter to send a message to Rodriguez and whoever ends up opposing him next month:

@panteraufc if you injured or not im fighting regardless so get your mind prepared for a battle. Im going to fight someone in September and I will fight you in November or December. No more running @seanshelby @danawhite — ZabitMagomedsharipov (@zabit_mma) August 23, 2018

Magomedsharipov has a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-1. He’s riding an 11-fight winning streak. Magomedsharipov hasn’t lost a bout since April 2013. In just three fights under the UFC banner, Magomedsharipov finds himself in the top 15 featherweight rankings. He is just behind Rodriguez, who sits at the 14th spot.

A few fighters have offered to step up to fight Magomedsharipov. Bantamweight John Lineker is willing to move up to fight the Dagestan bruiser. TUF 27 lightweight Joe Giannetti has also offered to fill in on short notice.

