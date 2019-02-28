Zabit Magomedsharipov Tries To Get Face-To-Face With Jeremy Stephens Backstage (Video)

Watch as Zabit Magomedsharipov tries to get face-to-face with Jeremy Stephens backstage before they fight at UFC 235 in Las Vegas this weekend.

This weekend’s (Sat. March 2, 2019) UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) is stacked from top to bottom. One of the more compelling fights on the card is a featherweight match-up between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Jeremy Stephens. Before they fight Saturday night, Zabit and Stephens had an interesting interaction with one another backstage at their designated fighter’s hotel.

Both men were getting groomed up by UFC officials, and Zabit playfully tried to get face-to-face with “Lil Heathen”. Check it out here:

Zabit tries to get face to face with Jeremy 😮 #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/DcZUUaAgdU — Dovy🔌🇱🇹 (@DovySimuMMA) February 28, 2019

Stephens recently had a three-fight win streak snapped by former featherweight king Jose Aldo. Aldo finished Stephens in the first round with a vicious body attack. Prior to the defeat, Stephens defeated the likes of Gilbert Melendez, Doo Ho Choi, and Josh Emmett. Now, he’ll attempt to become the first man to defeat Zabit in the UFC.

Zabit has been perfect in his first four UFC bouts. He has finished all but one of his fights by way of submission, only having gone the distance once. Now, he’s ready to test himself against the division’s elite, and the path starts with Stephens. He’ll certainly face a stiff test against Stephen’s proven knockout power.

What do you think about Magomedsharipov trying to get face-to-face with Stephens before their fight?