Zabit Magomedsharpiov To Return At UFC Boston Against Calvin Kattar

Zabit Magomedsharipov will look to remain undefeated in the UFC when he takes on Calvin Kattar at UFC Boston on Oct. 18. ESPN was first to report the news.

Magomedsharipov last fought back at UFC 235 where he beat Jeremy Stephens by decision. Before that, the Russian submitted Brandon Davis, beat Kyle Bochniak by decision, and then submitted both Sheymon Moraes and Mike Santiago in his promotional debut.

The Russian trains under Mark Henry and alongside the likes of Frankie Edgar, Eddie Alvarez, and Marlon Moraes among others. He is currently ranked fifth in the divsion so a win here could very well get him a title shot.

Kattar, meanwhile, is coming off of a spectacular knockout win over Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238. The 11th-ranked featherweight is on a two-fight winning streak and is 4-1 inside the Octagon with his lone loss coming to Renato Moicano.

The fight will be the co-main event, where the main event will be a light heavyweight scrap between Chris Weidman taking on Dominick Reyes. It will also mark Weidman’s light heavyweight debut.