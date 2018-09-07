Zabit Makes Plans for “If Yair is Not Coming Back”

Zabit Magomedsharipov is the largest favorite on the UFC 228 card tomorrow evening by a landslide. Some may take that as disrespect for his short-notice replacement Brandon Davis, but the reality is that Zabit Magomedsharipov is arguably the most hyped fighter in the featherweight division. Many believe that it is only a matter of time before he finds himself in title contention in the division. When asked if Zabit feels the pressure with such high expectations levied upon him, the Russian responded with ease:

“It doesn’t pressure me at all,” Magomedsharipov told MMAjunkie through an interpreter at UFC 228 media day. “Actually, that’s my goal, to be here, to get the title, the championship. It’s cool. It’s nothing that pressures me. That’s how it’s supposed to be.

“I’m this kind of person since I was a kid. I’m quiet, not emotional. I never expose my emotions that much. But all this attention and people recognizing me, that people start talking to me, it’s OK. I’m pleased with that. I’m OK with that. I’m cool.”

If he had it his way, Zabit would still be facing Yair Rodriguez tomorrow evening on the main card. The bout had its fair share of drama prior to being finalized, only for it to be pulled from under Zabit, leaving both he and the fans disappointed.

“Of course I was frustrated,” Magomedsharipov said. “It was sad to hear that (Yair) got injured. Many people were waiting for this fight. I was getting ready for this fight, I was calling for this fight, but it’s a part of the game. You cannot judge him. No one is protected from injuries. I can be injured tomorrow. He’s injured, and I only wish him the best and that he’s back as soon as possible, and maybe we can finish the history.”

But after witnessing the man get fired already, Zabit is wise enough to have a plan B of his own ready to go this time around should Yabit not be returning in the near future (or ever):

“If everything goes fortunate Saturday night and I’ll do my best, if Yair is not coming back, I know that Chad Mendes is back,” Magomedsharipov said. “He’s one of the guys I wish to fight with, or Jose Aldo. I want to fight someone in the top three of the division.”

