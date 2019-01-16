Zahabi Wants GSP vs. Khabib At 165

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked unstoppable in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The Russian is currently undefeated after 27 professional fights. He recently defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission in October. It was the first title defense of his career. However, after his post-fight brawl with Team McGregor, Khabib must await punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) before being booked again.

One fight that many fans would love to see is one between Khabib and former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. St-Pierre has only been defeated twice in his career. “GSP” is one of the more dominant champions in UFC history as well. A fight between the pair would be interesting, to say the least. “GSP’s” coach, Firas Zahabi, told the “MMA Betz” YouTube channel he’d like to see the bout at 165 pounds (via Bloody Elbow):

“As of what I understand right now, there is no 165 [pound division],” Zahabi said. “It’s a ‘maybe’ from what I understand. It’s a rumor I should say, and if that happens I think it could be very interesting for Georges. I’m hoping that rumor is true.

“I think the best matchup would be, for sure, Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. If they were to create a 165-pound division, I think it would make a lot of sense to have Georges St-Pierre and Khabib be the first ones to fight for that title.”

What do you think of a potential fight between “GSP” and Khabib at 165 pounds?