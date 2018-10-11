Cat Zingano & Megan Anderson Lobbying For UFC 232 Bout

Another pivotal women’s featherweight contest could be added to UFC 232. In the co-main event of the evening, 145-pound champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes. The returning Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson will headline the card. The pair will compete for the 205-pound championship.

One thing mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have realized recently, is that big fights need alternates. In this sport, there are no guarantees fighters will make it to fight night. In order to avoid chaos with the UFC needing to seek a last-second replacement, having an alternate handy is a huge asset. Creating an alternate for Cyborg vs. Nunes isn’t a bad idea.

Top-ranked featherweights Cat Zingano and Megan Anderson are campaigning for the role. Recently, Zingano took to Twitter and requested the opportunity to be the alternate for the title bout. Anderson responded by actually challenging Zingano to a fight on the card. Zingano seemingly accepted the bout, telling Anderson to shine her shoes:

“Put me in as the alternate for Cyborg/Nunez. There’s a past and future there. Say the word, I’m ready!”

Put me in as the alternate for Cyborg/Nunez. There’s a past and future there. Say the word, I’m ready! @ufc @criscyborg — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) October 10, 2018

“If you’re interested in a fight at 145lb, I’m looking for a dance partner. Say the word, we ready!”

If you're interested in a fight at 145lb, I'm looking for a dance partner 💁🏻‍♀️ Say the word, we ready! https://t.co/cUmBysLW2D — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) October 10, 2018

“Better go and shine your shoes.” Better go and shine your shoes. https://t.co/MF10PbVVc1 — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) October 11, 2018 UFC 232 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2018.

What do you think about a possible Zingano vs. Anderson UFC 232 bout?