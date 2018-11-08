‘Korean Zombie’ Knew He Would Fight Yair Rodriguez

This weekend (Sat. November 10, 2018) the UFC will play host to a great featherweight match-up. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung will make his return to the cage against Yair Rodriguez. They will headline UFC Denver from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Initially, Jung was scheduled to face Frankie Edgar in the main event. Unfortunately, “The Answer” suffered an injury that forced him to pull out.

Now, Rodriguez has stepped in Edgar’s place. It remains to be seen what that means for his previously promised title opportunity. This is certainly a different stylistic match-up for Jung, however, he told media recently he knew he’d eventually share the cage with “El Pantera” down the road (via MMA Junkie):

“Yair has his own style,” Jung said. “He stands out. Because he’s in the same featherweight division I knew one day I would have to face him. … It’s just a change in opponent. To be honest it doesn’t really affect me that much as a fighter. Fighter’s fight, that’s what we do.”

After completing mandatory military service in his native South Korea, Jung returned after a four-year layoff in February of 2017. He defeated Dennis Bermudez with a first-round knockout. Now, he’ll look to take out one of the featherweight division’s hottest young stars in Rodriguez.

