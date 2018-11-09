With UFC Denver Win, Korean Zombie Wants To Reschedule Frankie Edgar Fight

Its been a wild ride for “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung since making his return to the UFC. After serving mandatory military service in his native South Korea, Jung returned to the Octagon in February of 2017. He defeated Dennis Bermudez with a first-round knockout victory.

Before that, “Korean Zombie” hadn’t fought since his featherweight title opportunity defeat to Jose Aldo in 2013. Aldo was able to capitalize and finish Jung in the fourth round, as he dislocated his shoulder during the fight. Now, Jung is back and seeking another 145-pound title opportunity. Initially, he was slated to face Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC Denver tomorrow night (Sat. November 10, 2018).

Jung was promised a featherweight title shot with a win over “The Answer.” However, an injury to Edgar forced him to withdraw from the contest. Now, Jung will face young featherweight star, Yair Rodriguez. Speaking to media before the event, Jung said he’s fully focused on his Mexican adversary for the time being. But should he emerge victorious tomorrow night, he’d like to reschedule his fight with Edgar next (via MMA Junkie):

“Right now, I want to put my focus on Yair because I don’t think he’s an opponent that I can beat easily, but I do want to face Edgar right after,” Jung said.

If that fight were to happen, the headlining role in the UFC’s return to Seoul, South Korea sounds like the perfect date for the contest:

“I am aware of the UFC coming to Seoul next year, and there is a possibility of me headlining the event,” Jung said.

Do you think Jung will reschedule a fight with Edgar if victorious tomorrow night?