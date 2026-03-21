"#1 Bad Fight" - Michael Page Wins Snoozefest with Sam Patterson

Michael "Venom" Page made a statement with his walkout song choice, but his UFC London fight with Sam Patterson ended up being more like a lullaby.

In a bout that received plenty of boos and criticism on social media from fight fans and pundits, MVP scored a decision win over Patterson.

A tactical approach to round one saw Patterson get off to a better start, landing the few punches that were thrown during the frame. Page responded in the second round with pressure, landing countershots and tying up Patterson in the clinch.

Page's striking (whatever was thrown) and control in the third round helped him win the fight.

Just 39 strikes were landed in the bout, with 27 of them coming from MVP.

Michael "Venom" Page Gets Judges' Nod Over Sam Patterson

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MVP has now won three straight and five of his last six. He is 4-1 since coming over to the UFC from Bellator.

Patterson falls to 14-3-1, seeing a four-fight win streak get snapped in this outing.