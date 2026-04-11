"15 Minutes Of Carnage" - Josh Hokit Bests Curtis Blaydes In War

In one of the greatest heavyweight battles ever seen in the Octagon in what has felt like forever, Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit put on an epic, bloody battle that will go down as a Fight of the Year contender.

Ultimately, Hokit got the judges' nod to remain undefeated.

The two did plenty of trading to start the fight, and that played into Hokit's favor, wobbling Blaydes in the first minute. Blaydes was wobbled but fought his way back into the fight, getting Hokit into his grasp. Blaydes then landed a flurry of shots on Hokit, though it didn't deter Hokit from taunting Blaydes during the round.

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Blaydes appeared to be gassed in the second round, and it showed with Hokit landing the better shots early. Blaydes attempted to fight back, but Blaydes showed a lack of head movement. Hokit battered Blaydes near the fence in another near-finish; however, Blaydes endured it and gave a flurry right back.

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Josh Hokit Defeats Curtis Blaydes In Fight Of The Year Contender At UFC 327

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Hokit, now 9-0, was competing in just his third UFC fight. The former NFL player, a Dana White's Contender Series alum, scored first-round finishes of Max Gimenis and Denzel Freeman.

Blaydes entered this fight off a controversial decision win over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC Baku 10 months ago.