The PFL has arrived to Benin as it presents the 2025 PFL Africa Finals — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

The PFL’s expansion efforts began a couple of years ago with the launch of PFL Europe, followed by the establishment of PFL MENA last year. Now, as was once promised when the PFL signed Francis Ngannou in 2023, the PFL has officially launched PFL Africa this year.

The fourth-ever PFL Africa event will determine the first-ever tournament champions in the promotion's history.

The main event will see the champion crowned at bantamweight, as Nkosi Ndebele takes on Boule Godogo. Ndebele reached tonight's championship main event after putting away Mahmoud Atef and Simbarashe Hokonya. Godogo defeated Shannon Van Tonderin in the first round but lost to Karim Henniene in the semi-finals. Henniene was unable to compete, however, giving Godogo another chance to earn the tournament title tonight.

The co-main event will have the welterweight champion be crowned when Shido Boris Esperanca faces Yabna N’tchala. Esperanca reached the final with first-round wins over Ibrahima Mane and Ayinda Octave. N'tchala, meanwhile, scored decision victories over Sanon Sadeck and Emilios Dassi.

The heavyweight tournament champion will also be determined when Justin Clarke faces Abraham Bably. Clarke reached the final with finishes of Jashell Ticha Awa and Maxwell Djantou Nana. Bably, meanwhile, reached the final with first-round knockouts of Paul-Emmanuel Gnaze and Joffie Houlton.

The inaugural featherweight tournament championship will also be on the line as Alain Majorique takes on Wasi Adeshina. Majorique entered the tournament as a fill-in and defeated Mohamed Camara to reach tonight's final. Adeshina, meanwhile, defeated Jean-Jacques Lubaya and Dwight Joseph to reach tonight.

The 2025 PFL Africa Finals begin at 11am ET/8am PT on the PFL App and Vice TV. If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.

2025 PFL Africa Finals Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Bantamweight Championship: Nkosi Ndebele def. Boule Godogo via KO (R2, 0:27)

Welterweight Championship: Yabna N’tchala def. Shido Boris Esperanca via TKO (retirement) (R3, 5:00)

Lightweight Showcase: Cornel Thompson def. Jean Do Santos via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Heavyweight Championship: Abraham Bably def. Justin Clarke via KO (R1, 0:21)

Featherweight Championship: Wasi Adeshina def. Alain Majorique via TKO (doctor's stoppage) (R2, 3:07)

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight Showcase: Eliezer Kubanza def. Francis Mozou via TKO (R1, 3:18)

Women's Strawweight Showcase: Juliet Ukah def. Maryam Gaber via TKO (R1, 3:12)

Light Heavyweight Showcase: Styve Ngono def. Meledje Yedoh via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Heavyweight Showcase: Abdoulaye Kane def. Jashell Ticha Awa via TKO (R2, 2:54)

Welterweight Showcase: Mouhamed Ba def. Desmond Tamungang via TKO (R1, 2:00)

Women's Strawweight Showcase: Shelda Chipito def. Miracle Andrew via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

