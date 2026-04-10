2026 PFL Africa 1: Ndebele vs. Clemente Live Updates & Highlights

pfl-africa" class='tag-link'>PFL Africa results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. The main event will feature a bantamweight bout between Nkosi Ndebele and Michele Clemente. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Michele Clemente - Bantamweight Main Event

Ndebele is a former Brave CF bantamweight champion and competed in a trilogy with Jose "Shorty" Torres during his time with the promotion. Ndebele went through Mahmoud Atef, Simbarashe Hokonya, and Boule Godogo to win last year's PFL Africa welterweight tournament.

Clemente makes his PFL debut today on a five-fight win streak and with a 7-1 professional MMA record. Clemente last fought in OKTAGON in June 2024, submitting Aleksandar Čoti.

The co-main event will be a heavyweight contest between Justin Clarke and Abdoulaye Kane.

Clarke made it to last year's PFL Africa heavyweight final, defeating Jashell Ticha Awa and Maxwell Djantou Nana before losing to Abraham Bably.

Kane was disqualified in his quarterfinal matchup with Joffie Houlton last year but rebounded with finishes of Emmanuel Mukam and Ticha Awa.

This PFL Africa card will also feature the quarterfinals of the first tournament for the PFL Africa season, highlighting the welterweights.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from PFL Africa 1!

How to Watch PFL Africa 1

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Venue: SunBet Arena, Pretoria, South Africa

SunBet Arena, Pretoria, South Africa Streaming: YouTube

YouTube Prelims: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

12 PM ET / 9 AM PT Main Card: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

2026 PFL Africa 1 Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 12 PM ET)

Women's Strawweight: Felista Mugo vs. Annet Kliza

Result: Felista Mugo def. Annet Kliza via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Bantamweight: Shannon von Tonder vs. Asiashu Tshitamba

Result: Asiashu Tshitamba def. Shannon von Tonder via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Featherweight: Jean-Jacques Lubaya vs. Shadrick Dju Yemba

Result: Shadrick Dju Yemba def. Jean-Jacques Lubaya via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Lightweight: Abdul Razac Sankara vs. Aureo Cruz

Result: Abdul Razac Sankara vs. Aureo Cruz ends in a no contest (unintentional eye poke) (Rd. 2, 0:18)

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal: Abdelrahman Mohamed vs. David Samuel

Result:

Women's Strawweight: Juliet Ukah vs. Jane Osigwe

Result:

Main Card (YouTube, 2 PM ET)

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal: Rivaldo Pereira vs. Kunle Lawal

Result:

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal: Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Emilios Dassi

Result:

Welterweight Tournament Quarterfinal: Yabna N'Tchala vs. Peace Nguphane

Result:

Heavyweight: Justin Clarke vs. Abdoulaye Kane

Result:

Bantamweight: Nkosi Ndebele vs. Michele Clemente

Result: