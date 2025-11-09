For the second straight week -- and the second-to-last time in the 2025 calendar year -- the UFC landed at its UFC APEX headquarters, looking to move on from last week's controversial event and go forward with UFC Vegas 111.

The main event saw a welterweight battle between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown. Bonfim had won three straight since suffering his first career loss, coming into this bout off a controversial split decision win over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at UFC Nashville in July. Brown, meanwhile, entered with four wins in his last five fights, including a highlight knockout of Nicolas Dalby in the Fight of the Night of April's UFC Kansas City.

The co-main event saw a flyweight battle, as Matt Schnell welcomed Joseph Morales back to the UFC. Schnell entered this fight off a win over Jimmy Flick at UFC Kansas City, a fight that snapped a three-fight losing streak for him. This, meanwhile, marked Morales' first fight since winning The Ultimate Fighter season 33.

Who showed out in Vegas? Who had a letdown? Let's go through together with the Hits and Misses of UFC Vegas 111!

Hit: Zachary Reese Goes Through A Storm For A Short-Notice Win

It usually doesn't result in a win when a fighter steps up on short notice; however, Zachary Reese was able to face that adversity -- and early adversity from opponent Jackson McVey -- to score a second-round finish.

Reese and McVey put on quite the striking storm early on in the fight, both throwing power shots. McVey seemed to be getting the better of things, however, and Reese appeared to be rocked during the opening round. Reese survived though, and he managed to get McVey to the mat in the second, finishing him off with a rear-naked choke.

Loading tweet...

This was a strong performance for Reese, something needed after the bitter taste of a no contest with Sedriques Dumas at Noche UFC 3 in September. With just one loss in his last six fights now, Reese might be due for a little step up in competition next go around.

Hit: Gomes & Cavalcanti Rising Up

There were two women's fights during the UFC Vegas 111 prelims, both featuring contenders in the strawweight and bantamweight contenders. And the two lower-ranked contenders -- Denise Gomes and Jacqueline Cavalcanti -- showed off in impressive performances that will move them up the ranks.

Gomes didn't seem to have any trouble against Tecia Pennington, staying in control thanks to her striking, as well as top control work in the third round. Cavalcanti, meanwhile, took advantage of a Mayra Bueno Silva who seemed unwilling or unable to pull the trigger on explosive offense. Cavalcanti used her boxing to nearly sweep the scorecards (and honestly should have swept the cards) in the victory.

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Gomes will make a slight move up the 115-pound ranks, and she could look at someone in the top-10 next. Cavalcanti, meanwhile, is certainly going to be in the top-10 at 135, and her next bout should bring an opportunity to gear her closer toward the top of the title picture.

Miss: The Fall Of Mayra Bueno Silva

It has been almost two years since Mayra Bueno Silva fought Raquel Pennington for the then-vacant women's bantamweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 297. Sadly, it seems like that might have been the peak of her MMA career.

MBS has now lost four straight fights following this loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti. In fact, she's now technically winless in her last five fights, as her impressive win over Holly Holm in 2023 was overturned to a no contest after testing positive for ritalinic acid. And since the loss to Pennington -- a terrible fight in itself -- she was finished by Macy Chiasson and now has dropped decisions to rising names in Jasmine Jasudavicius and Cavalcanti.

These have all been contenders' battles -- minus the lone title fight -- so it's not going to threaten MBS' job most likely. However, something feels off about her. And whether its changing camps or changing something about her pre-fight prep, Bueno Silva has to figure it out, and fast.

Hit: Another Superb CLD KO

Christian Leroy Duncan's striking is fun to watch, and for the second straight time, it's led him to a highlight knockout.

CLD looked to land something flashy on opponent Marco Tulio from the opening of the fight. He found a spinning elbow that did damage, but Tulio tried to pressure Leroy Duncan back. Despite a takedown and a cut-opening shot from Tulio, CLD put him away with a spinning elbow and a right hand, crumbling Tulio to the mat.

Loading tweet...

This was a successful follow up for Leroy Duncan after his highlight finish of Eryk Anders a few months ago. And he's certainly been impressive since coming over to the UFC from Cage Warriors in 2023.

Hit: Call A Medic...But Not For Medic

For a second straight fight, Uros Medic managed to win via KO/TKO in just 63 seconds, this time not needing much to put away Muslim Salikhov.

Medic did damage with leg kicks early on before dropping Salikhov with a left hand. He then landed some ground-and-pound until the referee intervened.

Loading tweet...

Medic is a consistent finisher, and he's now won three of four and four of six. While the move to 170 has been a bit of a mixed bag so far, another win should allow Medic to be in consideration for a fight against a contender.

Hit: Joseph Morales Is Back

Joseph Morales had perhaps the most feel-good moment of the night, solidifying a successful return to the Octagon with a finish of Matt Schnell in the co-main event.

Schnell is a successful grappler in his own right, but taking Morales down very first thing proved to be a mistake. Morales reversed in top position and worked well in side control. After threatening a kimura, Morales made his way into locking up a guillotine, which earned him a first-round submission victory.

Loading tweet...

After going 1-2 in his first UFC stint, Morales made waves on The Ultimate Fighter season 33 when he knocked off Eduardo Henrique in a battle of top picks in the first fight of the season. He'd score a controversial decision over Imanol Rodriguez before submitting Alibi Idiris in the final at UFC 319.

Miss: Morales' 6-7 Celly

I hate this stupid meme. Those who know me will understand why. Next.

Hit: Gabriel Bonfim Ready For A Step Up?

I'm not going to put any thought or make any discussion of Mark Smith stopping the fight when he did. It was a bizarre finish where both ended up on the mat, and the way Brown fell after the knee was concerning. And if Gabriel Bonfim landed some follow-up shot(s) that put Brown out worse, Smith would have been crucified anyway. That's too tough of a spot for a ref to be in and judge him on.

So, let's focus on Bonfim.

Bonfim absolutely chewed up Brown's legs with the low kicks he handed out in the opening round. Brown looked to bring out his striking in the second round, but Bonfim quickly put a stop to that -- and the fight itself -- with his knee to the head.

Loading tweet...

Bonfim has now won four straight since suffering the first loss of his career. While the win over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson was a controversial call, this finish of Brown now gives him a second performance bonus in that stretch.

I wouldn't say this win should put him way up the welterweight rankings; however, after fending off someone unranked like Brown, Bonfim's next fight should come against someone lower-ranked in the top 10, or else whoever is at No. 11 by the time he fights again.