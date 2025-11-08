Jacqueline Cavalcanti can now be considered a legitimate contender in the UFC's women's bantamweight scene following her victory over former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Vegas 111.

Silva seemed to be slow on the trigger during the bout's opening round, as Cavalcanti established control with her jab and leg kicks. She turned up the pace in the second round, mixing up her striking while also working in the clinch.

Cavalcanti's boxing was on full display by the time the third round arrived, and there, she managed to walk down and pressure Bueno Silva with her striking, doing damage around her face, as she went on to take the scorecards.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti Bests Mayra Bueno Silva At UFC Vegas 111

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Loading tweet...

Cavalcanti is now 10-1 as a pro, including a 5-0 run in the UFC since her September 2023 Octagon debut. She has won eight consecutive fights overall.