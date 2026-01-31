The Australian crowd in Sydney was left in disappointed silence, as Benoit Saint-Denis brought the violence and left with a second-round finish in the co-main event of UFC 325.

The two quickly got to striking, with Hooker even countering a takedown attempt into a brief guillotine attempt. Saint-Denis caught a kick and pressed Hooker into the fence, but Hooker did another guillotine counter. Hooker did damage with kicks to the body, but BSD managed to score a takedown late in the round, threatening a kimura, and busting Hooker open with a number of shots to the head.

Hooker threatened a quick guillotine in a fast-paced start to the second round, but Saint-Denis continued to press forward. Hooker scored a takedown, but Saint-Denis smartly countered and quickly got into full mount, landing a strong series of elbows and threatening an arm-triangle choke. BSD got the choke locked in, but Hooker managed to defend it...only for Saint-Denis to land more ground-and-pound and bust Hooker open.

After about a minute of strong ground-and-pound, referee Herb Dean waved the fight off with about 15 seconds left, giving the win to BSD.

Saint-Denis has now won four straight, a win streak that goes back to UFC 315 this past May. He is now 9-3 in the Octagon. He knocked out Beneil Dariush at UFC 322 prior to tonight.