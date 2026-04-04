Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Gets Another First-Round Submission

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev was the heaviest favorite on the UFC Vegas 115 card at -1600, and he showed why with his first-round submission of Brendson Ribeiro.

Ribeiro appeared to clip Yakhayev early, but Yakhyaev quickly cemented his grappling game, resulting in near domination. Ribeiro attempted a kimura, but Yakhayev easily shook that off and worked to the back.

He was able to sink in a rear-naked choke, resulting in a first-round submission.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Bulldozes Brendson Ribiero At UFC Vegas 115

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Yakhyaev is now 9-0 as a fighter. He is 2-0 with two first-round finishes since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. In his UFC debut, Yakhyaev finished Raffael Cerqueira in just 33 seconds.