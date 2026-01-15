Two-time Olympic gold medalist Abdulrashid Sadulaev has signed an exclusive agreement with Real American Freestyle (RAF), the wrestling league confirmed to MMA Fighting.

Sadulaev, widely regarded as the greatest freestyle wrestler of his generation, brings an unprecedented resume to RAF. The 29-year-old Russian captured Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, won six World Championship titles across three different weight classes, and holds a career record of 160-6.

His rivalry with American star Kyle Snyder produced three victories for "The Russian Tank," including their Tokyo 2020 Olympic final showdown.

Sadulaev was barred from competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, making RAF an attractive destination for the decorated wrestler to continue competing at the highest level.

RAF CEO Chad Bronstein called Sadulaev "one of the most dominant athletes the sport of wrestling has ever produced," adding that the signing signals top-tier wrestlers now view RAF as the professional destination.

RAF COO Izzy Martinez echoed the sentiment, stating the promotion is "professionalizing wrestling at the highest level" and becoming where the sport's future is being shaped.

Real American Freestyle launched in 2025 and broadcasts on Fox Nation. The league features a mix of Olympic wrestlers and MMA crossover athletes including Kyle Snyder, Bo Nickal, Henry Cejudo, and Colby Covington.