While the decision of referee Mark Smith will be debated, Gabriel Bonfim's performance can't be, as he scores a finish of Randy Brown in the main event of UFC Vegas 111.

Bonfim focused on leg kicks in the first round, with 19 of his 20 significant strikes landing coming in such a fashion. And it seemed to do numbers, chewing up Brown's front leg and somewhat limiting his movement.

Brown, however, started to fire back in the second round, coming out right away with combinations. A knee to the head by Bonfim, however, saw Brown go down in concerning fashion. While Brown protested immediately afterward, Smith deemed the way Brown crumbled to the mat worthy of a stoppage.

Gabriel Bonfim Knocks Out Randy Brown At UFC Vegas 111

Bonfim has now won four straight since losing his undefeated record after 15 fights. Bonfim is now 6-1 in the Octagon since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.